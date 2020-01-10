Brazil top court sides with film on 'gay Jesus', rejects ban

Netflix film 'The First Temptation of Christ' has got some relief from Brazil's highest court as it ruled out banning of the movie.



The head of the Supreme Federal Court sided with the OTT platform's appeal against a temporary injunction banning the movie on Thursday. The court denied the idea that the film was insulting Christians.



The movie has been in news for some time now as many have raised objection to the depiction of a gay Jesus. The film is said to be a satire.



"One cannot suppose that a humorous satire has the ability to weaken the values of the Christian faith, whose existence is traced back more than two thousand years, and which is the belief of the majority of Brazlian citizens," the judge said.



The film has been produced by the Brazilian production company Porta dos Fundos, and was released in December 3, 2019. It drew strong criticism from conservative politicians in the mainly Catholic country, from the church itself and from evangelicals.Two million signed petition to ban the film



The film has Jesus returning home with his boyfriend Orlando after 40 days in the desert, as Mary and Joseph plan a surprise party for Jesus's 30th birthday. The satirical comedy was still available on Netflix Thursday.





Following the uproar over the content, Netflix came out in support of the show on Wednesday.



"We strongly support artistic expression and we will fight to defend this important principle, which is the heart of great stories," a spokesperson for the on-demand platform told news agency AFP.



In a statement, Porta dos Fundos said it "opposed any act of censorship, violence, illegality, authoritarianism" and vowed to continue broadcasting its work.



On Christmas Eve, the production company's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro were attacked with Molotov cocktails. No one was reported as hurt. The police though have identified a man as a suspect who is said to have fled to Russia.



On Wednesday, the court though ordered the film to be yanked just to calm tempers until courts could consider the broader merits of a suit against the movie that was brought by a Catholic association called the Don Bosco Center for Faith and Culture.