Top 5 Hollywood news today: Gigi Hadid to be a juror in Harvey Weinstein case, Reliance film '1917' bags Oscar nominations

The trial for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has begun and American supermodel Gigi Hadid is likely to be a juror on the case. With Oscar nominations announced on Monday, Hollywood is buzzing with the film that has earned nominations in multiple categories. The Obamas too have earned their first Oscar nomination this year.



Oscar nomination, K-pop and Gigi Hadid made news this morning. Here are the top Hollywood stories of the day.

Gigi Hadid among potential jurors in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Harvey Weinstein rape trial continues as now a new popular face crops up in the name of potential jurors -- supermodel Gigi Hadid. Gigi is among 120 potential jurors who were called on Monday for the Harvey Weinstein trial. On the issue, Gigi was reported to have met the former film producer inside the Manhattan courtroom.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/gigi-hadid-among-potential-jurors-in-the-harvey-weinstein-rape-trial-274212

Oscar nominated film '1917' has been backed by India's Reliance Entertainment



One of the frontrunners for the best picture award at the Oscars next month, Sam Mendes' '1917' has been backed by India's Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners. The film has earned 10 nominations at the Oscars this year.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/oscar-nominated-film-1917-has-been-backed-by-indias-reliance-entertainment-274189

Oscars 2020: Barack and Michelle Obama's production company earns first nomination

This was Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground’s first film but it has already earned itself an Oscar nomination. The Academy revealed its nominations list for this year as their film ‘American Factory’ made its place in Best Documentary category. 'American Factory’ is a thought-provoking documentary about a culture clash at a manufacturing plant in Ohio.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/oscars-2020-barack-and-michelle-obamas-production-company-earns-first-nomination-274188

K-pop star Chen announces marriage as he's expecting a baby with girlfriend



According to a new announcement, South Korean boy group EXO member Chen has something sweet up his sleeve. He will soon be getting married to his girlfriend who is not from the world of fame as they expect their first child together.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/k-pop-star-chen-announces-marriage-as-hes-expecting-a-baby-with-girlfriend-274111

'Parasite' makes history as first South Korean film to Oscar nods



South Korean film ‘Parasite’ is doing good for itself now that the Oscars 2020 nominations list is out and the film has cemented its place as a history-maker. In a first, ‘Parasite’ has been nominated in both Best Foreign Film and Best Picture category. This is a first time for a South Korean film.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/oscars-2020-parasite-makes-history-as-first-south-korean-film-to-get-best-picture-best-foreign-film-nods-274142



