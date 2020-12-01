Top 5 Hollywood news today: BTS album 'BE' tops charts, Rihanna spotted on a date with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP enjoyed a cosy dinner in New York over the weekend sparking dating rumours, meanwhil BTS album BE has topped the music charts. Here are the top stories of the day.



BTS' new album 'BE' tops album chart



BTS fans have another reason to rejoice! The South-Korean band`s released album `BE` has hit the blockbuster mark conquering the album chart. According to Variety, the new album launched by BTS band `BE` is a new blockbuster number, which has successfully sold full 136,700 copies.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bts-new-album-be-tops-album-chart-346644

Guests attend Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae's birthday bash without masks, flout social distancing norms

Even as Covid cases are on the rise in America, several celebrities time and again are seen flouting basic safety norms. After Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Cardi B now Reginae Carter is facing the heat for celebrating her birthday where guests were seen flouting safety protocols.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/guests-attend-lil-waynes-daughter-reginaes-birthday-bash-without-masks-flout-social-distancing-norms-346672

Rihanna spotted with rumoured boyfriend A$AP Rocky on a dinner date in NYC



Rihanna is not single anymore. In fact the Pop icon has been in a relationship since the beginning of the year. The singer-fashion designer was recently spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date with A$AP Rocky at a restaurant in New York.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/rihanna-spotted-with-rumoured-boyfriend-aap-rocky-on-a-dinner-date-in-nyc-346745

'The Crown' has a moral responsibility to tell viewers that it's fiction, says Helena Bonham Carter

'The Crown' Season 4's Princess Margaret, Helena Bonham Carter says that the show has a moral responsibility to tell viewers that it is a work of fiction and not historical fact after the show faced some criticism from royal supporters.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/the-crown-has-a-moral-responsibility-to-tell-viewers-that-its-fiction-says-helena-bonham-carter-346735

Jodie Whittaker reveals major cast changes are underway on 'Doctor Who' series

Since Jodie Whittaker started playing the titular Time Lord in 'Doctor Who' the character began to gather around her a "fam" of friends comprising Bradley Walsh's Graham, Tosin Cole's Ryan, and Mandip Gill's Yaz. But, it seems, the family will soon be no more, at least in its current iteration.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/jodie-whittaker-reveals-major-cast-changes-are-underway-on-doctor-who-series-346754