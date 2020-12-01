Rihanna spotted with rumoured boyfriend A$AP Rocky on a dinner date in NYC

Rihanna is not single anymore. In fact the Pop icon has been in a relationship since the beginning of the year. The singer-fashion designer was recently spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date with A$AP Rocky at a restaurant in New York.



Several media reports state that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romance started soon after she broke up with billionaire business mogul Hassan Jameel earlier this year.



Over the last few months, Rihanna and A$AP have been spotted together in NYC. The couple had reportedly shared a suite together in January during their stay in the city.



“However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days," the source told daily.



The singer's friends have stated that she wants to keep it casual with A$AP right now. Her three year relationship with Jameel was kept private with the couple barely making any public appearances together.



Prior to her business mogul beau, the makeup tycoon also dated rapper Drake and singer Chris Brown with whom she had a very public, controversial romance.



A$AP and Rihanna though featured together in a campaign in July this year for her line Fenty Skin and appeared together in several promotional interviews including one with GQ- which many feel gave a hint of the ongoing romance between the two.



In a Q&A that they did with each other for the magazine, A$AP said, "I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s— is comedy."

"That's the hardest part. You know people be so cool it's hard not to, not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun.

"The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day."



The two have been friends for a long time. In 2013 Rihanna's Diamond World Tour was opened by A$AP Rocky.

