Guests attend Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae's birthday bash without masks, flout social distancing norms

Even as Covid cases are on the rise in America, several celebrities time and again are seen flouting basic safety norms. After Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Cardi B now Reginae Carter is facing the heat for celebrating her birthday where guests were seen flouting safety protocols.



Videos of the party made their way to social media and show several celebrities in attendance with no one observing social distancing nor wearing masks.



Reginae is rapper Lil Wayne's daughter and the party was held at a nightclub in Atlanta on Sunday - a day when US saw a record number of COVID-19 cases across the country. For weeks the health officials have been urging people to rethink Thanksgiving celebrations and large gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus.



Reginae's party, according to eyewitnesses, was packed and had her father Lil Wayne performing for the guests along with hip-hop artists Juvenile and 2 Chainz. Social media posts featuring these artists showed how none of them wore masks during the party.



Other celebrities in attendance included music producer and rapper Mannie Fresh, singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.



Carter herself shared images of the party and thanked her boyfriend YFN Lucci and those who attended, "I want to thank everybody who came and partied with me! Y'all some real ones," her post read.