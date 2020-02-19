Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ben Affleck reveals 'biggest regret', BRIT Awards ceremony

Among the top trending Hollywood news stories today, Ben Affleck's interview on his "biggest regret" and BRIT Awards ceremony hogged the most limelight.

While Ben Affleck's interview was on eof the most talked-about stories, BRIT Awards winners also made a buzz on the internet.

Read our top 5 picks:

BRIT Awards 2020: Here is the complete list of winners

While Billie Eilish won the award for international female solo artist, rapper Dave took home the award for album of the year.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are now engaged!

The couple made a sweet announcement on social media. Both chose the same photo of them leaning towards each other to kiss with different captions.

Ben Affleck terms divorce from Jennifer Garner as 'biggest regret' of his life

They were one of the most loved couples of Hollywood and fans were left heartbroken when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their separation after 10 years in 2015.

Adele's new album set to release in September 2020

It's been five years since the release of Adele's album '25'. Since then the actress has been on a sabbatical of sorts. Now, the singer who has lost oodles of weight and looking her best in many years is all set to return with a new album come September.

Queen to ask Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up their 'Sussex Royal' brand

The couple had started building the brand just last year after they moved out of Kensington Palace, which they shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton and launched their separate Instagram page 'The Sussex Royals'.

