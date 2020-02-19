Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are now engaged!

Happy news for fans of Jenna Dewan as the actress is now engaged to beau-actor Steve Kazee.

The couple made a sweet announcement on social media. Both chose the same photo of them leaning towards each other to kiss with different captions.

While Jenna wrote, "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart”, Steve wrote, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

Their engagement comes less than a month after they revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

The actress was previously married to Channing Tatum and has a 6-year-old Everly Tatum with him.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee began their romance in late 2018.