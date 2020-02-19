Adele's new album set to release in September 2020

It's been five years since the release of Adele's album '25'. Since then the actress has been on a sabbatical of sorts. Now, the singer who has lost oodles of weight and looking her best in many years is all set to return with a new album come September.



Recently, Adele attended the wedding of her best friend provided an unexpected treat by not only giving a rare performance but also announced that her new album will be released in September this year.



The 31-year-old singer took the stage at the nuptials of her best friend Laura Dockrill on Saturday night. However, before belting out an impromptu set, Adele straight up told reception-goers to "expect my album in September," a clip obtained by Pop Crave showed.

Five years back her last album `25` got her a Grammy for album of the year.

On Saturday, the 'Hello' singer also officiated the wedding ceremony before taking the stage to perform `Rolling in the Deep` and many other hits including Beyonce`s `Crazy in Love` and Spice Girls` `Spice Up Your Life` and Candi Staton`s `Young Hearts Run Free.`

Adele has seen her career take off since she burst on the scene with her debut album, `19,` in 2008.