Adele's new album set to release in September 2020

Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, February 12, 2017. Photograph:( Reuters )
Adele attended the wedding of her best friend provided an unexpected treat by not only giving a rare performance but also announced that her new album will be released in September this year.
It's been five years since the release of Adele's album '25'. Since then the actress has been on a sabbatical of sorts. Now, the singer who has lost oodles of weight and looking her best in many years is all set to return with a new album come September.
The 31-year-old singer took the stage at the nuptials of her best friend Laura Dockrill on Saturday night. However, before belting out an impromptu set, Adele straight up told reception-goers to "expect my album in September," a clip obtained by Pop Crave showed.
Five years back her last album `25` got her a Grammy for album of the year.
Adele is truly thirty, flirty and thriving. pic.twitter.com/gogg4KEVPg— a (@adeleoutdid) February 17, 2020
On Saturday, the 'Hello' singer also officiated the wedding ceremony before taking the stage to perform `Rolling in the Deep` and many other hits including Beyonce`s `Crazy in Love` and Spice Girls` `Spice Up Your Life` and Candi Staton`s `Young Hearts Run Free.`
Adele has seen her career take off since she burst on the scene with her debut album, `19,` in 2008.