Ben Affleck terms divorce from Jennifer Garner as 'biggest regret' of his life

They were one of the most loved couples of Hollywood and fans were left heartbroken when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their separation after 10 years in 2015.



Now, in a candid interview to The New York Times, the 47-year-old actor has opened up about his marriage to Garner and termed the much-publicised divorce as the 'biggest regret' of his life.

Affleck stated that he found himself drinking heavily at the time his marriage was slowly crumbling- which effected the couple's relationship further.



"I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems."



Affleck and Garner share three kids together.



"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," the actor admitted and added "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

"It's not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures -- the relapses -- and beat myself up," he continued. "I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward," the actor further added.



Despite their divorce, Affleck and Garner have remained close friends. Garner in fact has, on multiple occasions, helped Affleck in coping with his addiction and even helped him in checking into rehab. Affleck has in the past reached out to his former wife when he realised he had a relapse.



"Relapse is embarrassing, obviously," he now says, referring to the incident. "I wish it didn't happen. I really wish it wasn't on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest," the actor added.