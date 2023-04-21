Tooth Pari: When Love Bites review: This Indianised vampire drama is a treat to watch

Vampire drama is something that we all have grown up watching, whether it's Twilight, The Vampire Diaries, or any other drama; however, when we talk about the commonality, one thing that we have seen in all these supernatural dramas is love story between a human and a vampire. Now, we've got an Indianised version of the vampire drama in Netflix's new web series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.



The Netflix drama has everything that we have seen previously — there are vampires, witches, humans, and secret missions. But how director Pratim Dasgupta has made this ordinary vampire-human love story extraordinary makes this show a winner.



Set in Kolkata, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites opens in a hotel bar with the charming Rumi (Tanya Maniktala), meeting a random man in the club, however soon the situation changes as we see Rumi's fangs coming out and we are introduced to the blood-sucking dashing vampire. Soon, she calls her partner Sreela, who she's giving training in hunting. Taking the fresh blood of the man, the two walk out and we are introduced to the secret world of vampires, who are living underground, away from the sunlight and human life.





The underground world is called Neeche ki duniya, the secret yet luxury resort made by keeping all the vampire needs in mind. There is a game corner, stylish cells, blood bar with all the types of blood available, like fatty, diabetic and alcoholic etc. But, still, the craving is for fresh human blood. Rumi is rebellious, charming and fashionable and is one of the few vampires who dare to step out in her fashion best to satisfy her blood craving. However, things go wrong one day when she tries to suck a man and ends up losing her one canine tooth.



In the hope to get her teeth back, she meets shy human dentist Bikram Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari), who is suffering from Hemophobia. While their love story keeps on blooming, on the other side we are introduced to the Cutmundus, the group of humans led by a woman called Luna Luka, who is practising witchcraft and her only motive is to wipe out vampires from the world.

From Cutmundus' revenge to a police officer investigating a case and in search of a vampire and Rumi and Doc Roy's love story forms the rest of the eight-episode series.



What's best

Set in beautiful Kolkata, Pratim Dasgupta presents this supernatural drama in the best way possible. There is humour, suspense, drama, love, and close-knit history. The story is sketched out well and with so many stories running parallel, this vampire drama will keep you hooked from the first frame to the last.



The way they have captured and used the beauty and architecture of Kolkata is commendable, and it all perfectly fits the tone of the show. The set and design are incredibly alluring and leave you wanting for more.

The screenplay and writing of the show are solid, the frame shifts from the romance to the investigation and the backstory run smoothly.

The language of the show is a mix of English, Hindi and Bengali and works very well.



Characters are the winner:



The humorous, creepy and weird characters make this show a winner. Apart from Rumi and Roy, there is Wicca Luna Luka, played by Revathi, Adil Hussain as AD, the one who controls the vampire, Ora, a vampire leader played by Anish Railkar, Sikander Kher as cop Kartik, the century-old vampire Meera (Tillotama Shome), David (Saswata Chatterjee). All of these characters are well-written and presented with appropriate screen time and attention.





The cast of the show is fantastic and their outstanding acting will impress you. Tanya Maniktala, who has enthralled us with her performance in Suitable Boy, Flames, has once again given a top-notch performance. Shantanu Maheshwari is another gem of the show as he perfectly portrays the shy and loving boy Doctor Roy.



Sikander Kher as a frustrated alcoholic policeman is commendable. Saswata Chatterjee, as David, Tillotama Shome, as Meera, and Revathi as Luna Luka bring unique charm to the show.



Final verdict



This Indian version of Vampire drama is fresh, gripping with a solid pack of entertainment and should be on your weekend watch list.



