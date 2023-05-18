Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted kissing on Italian vacation, see pics
Story highlights
Zendaya and Tom Holland are enjoying their time together in Venice. The two have been dating for some time now. The two appeared together in Spider-Man films.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are enjoying their time together in Venice. The two have been dating for some time now. The two appeared together in Spider-Man films.
They want the world to know and we couldn’t have been happier for the power couple – Zendaya and Tom Holland. The Spider-Man couple’s romance was first outed when they were filmed making out in a car in July and since then rumour mills have worked over time to get us latest updates in the lives of these two actors. Now, Tom Holland and Zendaya don’t want to hide anything as the two were spotted kissing on their romantic vacation together in Venice.
We knew Zendaya was in Venice as part of Bulgari’s high-profile party last night. She was spotted posing for the cameras with Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway as she looked stunning in a black velvet gown with fitted bodice and fishtail trail. What we didn’t know was that Tom had joined her too. Check pictures from the Bulgari event here.
Day 1 at Cannes 2023: All Indian celebrities at the red carpet, hits and misses
In pictures that have now surfaced, Zendaya can be seen kissing on Tom’s cheeks. According to reports, the duo visited glassworks in Murano and then took a boat ride through the Venetian canals. Sources claim that the two are “keen dog lovers and they were joined by their beloved pet pooch who accompanied the couple as they got into the romantic spirit with a series of hugs and kisses, packing on the PDA together on their romantic Italian getaway.”
This is the first time when the two have openly expressed their love in public. They are very private otherwise and keep their romance to themselves. In a November 2021 interview, Tom Holland said, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world. I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”