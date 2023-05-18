Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted kissing on Italian vacation, see pics

They want the world to know and we couldn’t have been happier for the power couple – Zendaya and Tom Holland. The Spider-Man couple’s romance was first outed when they were filmed making out in a car in July and since then rumour mills have worked over time to get us latest updates in the lives of these two actors. Now, Tom Holland and Zendaya don’t want to hide anything as the two were spotted kissing on their romantic vacation together in Venice.

We knew Zendaya was in Venice as part of Bulgari’s high-profile party last night. She was spotted posing for the cameras with Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway as she looked stunning in a black velvet gown with fitted bodice and fishtail trail. What we didn’t know was that Tom had joined her too. Check pictures from the Bulgari event here.

In pictures that have now surfaced, Zendaya can be seen kissing on Tom’s cheeks. According to reports, the duo visited glassworks in Murano and then took a boat ride through the Venetian canals. Sources claim that the two are “keen dog lovers and they were joined by their beloved pet pooch who accompanied the couple as they got into the romantic spirit with a series of hugs and kisses, packing on the PDA together on their romantic Italian getaway.”