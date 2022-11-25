Tom Holland, Zendaya planning to 'settle down together' soon?

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who first met on the sets of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in June 2016, seems to be more than just a movie fling. If reports are anything to go by, the two are still going strong and are planning a real future together. And, it is very much possible that the two may move in together.

A source close to the pair has informed US Weekly that the 'Euphoria' actress and the 'Cherry' star seem "serious and permanent," before adding, "They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together".

The couple, who loves to keep things private, hasn't commented on the same yet.

After playing on-screen love interests Peter and MJ, the two sparked dating rumours when the Marvel movie released in theatres in 2017. Later in 2020, the two got linked to other celebs. While reports suggested that Zendaya is seeing Jacob Elordi, Tom was rumoured to be in a relationship with Nadia Parkes.

However, the two sparked relationship rumours, once again, as photos of their adorable PDA went viral online in July 2021. The two, however, have always remained silent about their relationship as they like to keep their personal things private.

Speaking about the same, Tom once told GQ, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world … We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

The star went on to say that he doesn’t want to discuss their relationship without Zendaya. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he explained. “You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,” he added.

