Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield re-create classic 'Spider-Man' meme

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield re-created the classic cartoon `Spider-Man` meme for the digital release date announcement of `Spider-Man: No Way Home`.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Sony-Marvel film became the highest-grossing picture of the pandemic era with USD 1.83 billion globally and counting."Of course, we got THE meme," tweeted the official Spider-Man film account, along with the digital announcement dates.



'Spider-Man: No Way Home`, the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter drops on digital platforms on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

The `60s cartoon meme is two Spider-Men pointing at one another in an episode where a villain impersonates Spider-Man. The meme has been used over the years for several purposes, calling out hypocrisy being among the most popular.



Sometimes, the meme features three Spider-Men. There is a moment in `Spider-Man: No Way Home` where the three Spider-Man characters point at each other in homage to the meme, but not a perfect re-creation like the one posted on Wednesday for the home release.



'Spider-Man: No Way Home' became the highest-grossing `Spider-Man` film thus far and is also now the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.