Tom Holland, Justin Bieber & other Hollywood stars take part in Push Up challenge

With everyone holed up in their homes, Hollywood stars have now started an interesting challenge on the internet tagging one another for something they are calling ‘push up challenge’.

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber was seen taking part in the challenge. Now, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actor Tom Holland was seen participating in the challenge. The actor shared a video performing the task and then tagging others to do the same.

Tom Holland nominated his fellow ‘Marvel’ stars including ‘Iron Man’ star Robert Downey Jr, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ actor Chris Hemsworth, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ stars Chris Pratt, Dave Batista and Karen Gillian, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors Joe and Anthony Russo, ‘Hulk’ star Mark Ruffalo, ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman, and his ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

He also reached out to ‘Deadpool’ actor Ryan Reynolds and ‘Wolverine’ actor Hugh Jackman, and ‘Black Adam’ star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The stars have also been dancing and sharing their videos on the internet, to while away their time. Look at Justin Bieber's video with wife Hailey Baldwin: