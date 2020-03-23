Tom Hanks talks about 'caring for each other', 'giving up comforts' in new post

Tom Hanks is now much better, after being released from the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19. He, along with his wife Rita Wilson, are now in quarantine.

In a post on Twitter, Tom wrote, “Hey, folks. Two weeks after our symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone. Common sense, no? Gong to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts.. This too shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.”

Earlier, Tom had written, "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same," Hanks wrote in the caption of a photo showing his antique Corona typewriter. "No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

Tom Hanks and wife were probably the first Hollywood stars to have been tested positive for coronavirus. Soon after, Idris Elba tested positive too.