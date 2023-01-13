'Titanic' new movie poster had a big glitch, did you notice?
Celebrating the glorious 25 years, a remastered version of the James Cameron's masterpiece 'Titanic' will be re-released in theatres in 3D on February 10.
James Cameron's masterpiece 'Titanic' is coming back to the big screen! Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's rom-com, the makers are re-releasing the remastered version of the multi-Academy Award-winning film in theatres in 3D.
The makers announced the big news by releasing a new poster of the film featuring Kate and Leonardo as Rose and Jack, respectively, which eventually drew more attention from netizens than the news of a re-release, wondering why? Because of Kate's odd hairstyle, which some eagle-eyed internet users were quick to notice.
The poster that showed Kate's side face became the talk of the internet because of the two different hairstyles. In the picture, Kate's half-head has curly hair, as she had in the movie, while the other hair lying on it are had different styles and colours.
Reacting to the remastered poster, one user wrote: "It is potentially a mix of her actual two different hairstyles featured in the movie, symbolizing her two different personas."
Another wrote: ''I’m literally looking at every single strand of hair, and they’re both the exact same? Is there something I'm overlooking?''
Not just the hair lol. Like what is going on here? Is this her chest or her back?? And where is her shoulder in this scenario? 😂— Simon 🐈🐆🐅 (@SimonIsHott) January 11, 2023
Lazy graphic design lol pic.twitter.com/RvrPWjGGtv
Celebrating the glorious 25 years, a remastered version of the blockbuster film will be re-released in theatres in 3D on February 10. James Cameron's film, which was released in theatres on 13 March 1998, was a blockbuster hit and become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time until it was surpassed by 'Avatar'.