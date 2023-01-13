'Titanic' new movie poster had a big glitch, did you notice?

James Cameron's masterpiece 'Titanic' is coming back to the big screen! Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's rom-com, the makers are re-releasing the remastered version of the multi-Academy Award-winning film in theatres in 3D.



The makers announced the big news by releasing a new poster of the film featuring Kate and Leonardo as Rose and Jack, respectively, which eventually drew more attention from netizens than the news of a re-release, wondering why? Because of Kate's odd hairstyle, which some eagle-eyed internet users were quick to notice.

The poster that showed Kate's side face became the talk of the internet because of the two different hairstyles. In the picture, Kate's half-head has curly hair, as she had in the movie, while the other hair lying on it are had different styles and colours.



Reacting to the remastered poster, one user wrote: "It is potentially a mix of her actual two different hairstyles featured in the movie, symbolizing her two different personas."



Another wrote: ''I’m literally looking at every single strand of hair, and they’re both the exact same? Is there something I'm overlooking?''

i’m literally looking at every single strand of hair and they’re both the exact same?? am i missing something 😭 — landon | little monster 🧍‍♂️ (@ARTPOPtech) January 11, 2023 ×

It is potentially a mix of her actual two different hairstyles featured in the movie, symbolizing her two different "personas". pic.twitter.com/zvYTZRluLP — Synnyster Fusion (@SynnFusion) January 11, 2023 ×

Not just the hair lol. Like what is going on here? Is this her chest or her back?? And where is her shoulder in this scenario? 😂

Lazy graphic design lol pic.twitter.com/RvrPWjGGtv — Simon 🐈🐆🐅 (@SimonIsHott) January 11, 2023 ×