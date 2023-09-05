Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spotted kissing at Beyonce's concert amid dating rumours: Watch

Reality TV sensation Kylie Jenner and acclaimed actor Timothee Chalamet made their first public appearance as a couple at Beyonce's Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles this Monday, cementing their rumoured romance that has been steadily gaining momentum for months.

The glamorous star couple, known for keeping their personal lives private, surprised fans and paparazzi alike as they couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other during the concert. TMZ shared exclusive photos and videos capturing the couple passionately kissing multiple times, setting social media abuzz with their undeniable chemistry.

In one viral clip, Timothee is seen pulling away from a passionate kiss after spotting a fan recording the affectionate display. The clip showcased their shared affection and the genuine connection that seemed to bind them throughout the evening.

They were also photographed sitting closely together during the concert, with Timothee's arm draped around the back of Kylie's chair. In another heartwarming video circulating online, the couple was seen engrossed in conversation, sharing laughter and joy during the performance.

For their casual date night, Timothee sported a sleek black bomber jacket and matching cap, exuding his signature style. Kylie, on the other hand, opted for a glamorous look, donning a strapless top and a chic updo hairstyle.

Earlier, the two were photographed exiting Timothee's Beverly Hills estate separately on August 26. Kylie made a discreet exit in an all-black outfit, with a face mask for added anonymity. Meanwhile, Timothee drove off in his new Lucid electric sedan, adding a touch of style with a chunky chain around his neck.

Speculations about Kylie and Timothee's budding romance began circulating in April. Neither of the celebrities has publicly commented on their relationship.

