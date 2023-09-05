Helen Mirren doesn't regret not having kids at 78: 'I didn't care what people thought'

Hollywood legend Helen Mirren, renowned for her remarkable talent and timeless beauty, recently shared candid insights into her life choices, including her decision not to have children. In an interview with America's Closer magazine, the veteran actress expressed her contentment with her choices and her enthusiasm for the wisdom that comes with age.

Mirren, a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, spoke openly about her decision not to have children, emphasising that she has never experienced any regret regarding this choice. "I kept thinking it would be, waiting for it to happen but it never did, and I didn't care what people thought. I have never had a moment of regret about not having children," she shared.

Since 1997, Helen has been happily married to director Taylor Hackford despite having an unconventional beginning. The couple's love story began when Hackford directed Mirren in the 1985 musical drama White Nights. However, it was not love at first sight for the British actress, who humorously recalled their initial encounter.

"I didn't like him at all when I met him. He was 20 minutes late, and I had a meeting, and I turned up on time. I don't like being late. He's still not on time, and it drives me crazy," she revealed.

While some might long for the opportunity to turn back the clock, Helen is unreservedly embracing her current stage in life. The star of Shazam! Fury of the Gods confidently stated, "If someone said to me, 'I'm going to wave the magic wand and you'll be 25 again,' I would say no, I don't want that. The reality is as you age, your body changes, but you learn so much with time."

Mirren's candid reflections on her life choices and her graceful acceptance of ageing continue to resonate with her fans, showcasing her enduring charm and wisdom in an industry where she has left an indelible mark.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE