Ticket price for Adele's Vegas residency crashes down as show fails to attract fans

Last week, it was reported that Adele's fans are outraged with the whopping £4 million price tag of her VIP Vegas Residency package. And now, reports are rife that the singer is finding it difficult to attract fans to her shows due to several reasons. As a result, the ticket price of the 34-year-old's show, which once skyrocketed to £40,000, has recently crashed down to £3,450 per seat.

Reports suggest that she's running out of fans who want to see her perform at her Vegas Residency. And, an insider further claimed that "seat fillers" are being used at the venues.

The 34-year-old singer has been belting out her hits in Sin City since mid-November as part of her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She is due to continue her gigs until 25 March this year.

As per The Mirror, the resale ticket prices have crashed by a huge 90 per cent - bringing the cost down to a still eye-watering £3,450 per seat.

The Sun, on Sunday, claimed that insiders from the Colosseum saw some fans being sold last-minute tickets for just a couple hundred dollars.

A source told the publication, "Adele's performances have been magnificent, but oddly the early demand to see her sing has waned - and that is reflected in the price of tickets. There is also talk of people picking up front-row seating spots for a few hundred bucks minutes before the performance. And the expectation is that prices will keep sinking as she nears the end of her run in March."

Adele was reportedly paid up-front for her 34 show run - and is believed to be worth 200 million pounds herself.

About a week ago, fans expressed anger when it was revealed that ultimate VIP tickets to her show will be sold for a "sickening" 4 million pounds as part of a Las Vegas Grand Prix package deal.

Social media was awash with outraged fans who took offence to the 'Emperor Package' that includes 12 tickets to the Formula 1 - but only two tickets to see Adele -- along with 12 Paddock Club tickets, five nights at the Nobu Sky Villa hotel, a private dinner with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and a 24-hour butler.

