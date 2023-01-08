Delhi car-drag horror: Shah Rukh Khan's NGO donates undisclosed amount to victim's family

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation has come forward to support the family of a 20-year-old Delhi woman, who died on January 1 after getting brutally dragged by a car for around 12 kilometres. The NGO has donated an undisclosed amount to the horrific Delhi dragging case victim's parents so that they can manage their expenses during these tough times.

For those unaware, the 20-year-old lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run incident that took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala. She died a painful death after being dragged by the car for about 12 km in the national capital of India.

The incident took place in the early hours of January 1.

The aid by Meer Foundation aims to help the victim's mother with her health issues and provide adequate relief to her siblings.

Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after SRK's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The foundation has supported several causes in the past that aim to bring change at the ground level and work to build a world that empowers women.

The 20-year-old victim, who worked at an event management company, was riding her scooter with her friend when a car, with four drunk men, hit her. Since the victim's leg was caught in the front wheel of the car, according to the forensics report, she was dragged away by the vehicle. The cause of her death is listed as shock and haemorrhage. The autopsy report further states that more than 40 external injuries may have collectively caused her death.

After the car hit the scooter, the victim's friend reportedly fled the scene. The victim's body was found with her clothes ripped off and her skin peeled away. As per her autopsy report, her skull was fractured, her brain matter was missing and her ribs were exposed. The driver of the car took several u-turns to dislodge the body.

Five accused, who were taken to Sanjay Gandhi hospital on Thursday night for medical examination, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy.

