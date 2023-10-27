Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers’ cause of death revealed

Three's Company actor Suzanne Somers passed away on October 15. Suzanne, 76, died following her 23-year battle with cancer. Days after her death, it was revealed that she died from breast cancer that badly spread to her brain.



As per The Blast, the death certificate mentions Somers’ immediate cause of death as “breast cancer with metastasis to the brain.” A biopsy was done to confirm the same.

In the autopsy report, hypertension and hydrocephalus are the additional conditions that led to her death. Somers breathed her last breath at her home in Palm Springs, surrounded by family. Her representatives have confirmed that the actress was laid to rest in a private family burial ceremony.

Sharing a photo with her husband Alan Hamel, she wrote, "As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter."

In her career spanning decades, she has been part of TV shows like The Love Boat, The Rockford Files, and One Day at a Time. However, her major breakthrough came in 1977, when she got the role of Chrissy Snow in Three's Company.