'Thor Love and Thunder' and 'Better Call Saul' season 6 part 2 OTT Release Date: Check when and where to watch

A lot of OTT releases are lined up in the coming months, with films and web series from all multiple languages. OTT platforms gained popularity mainly during the lockdown, as people were sitting at their homes and cinemas were shut. One can watch their favorite shows and movies anywhere and any time of the day, with even features of downloading them. OTT platforms proved to be very convenient as well as budget-friendly. Some films were directly released on the OTT platforms, while some were released on them shortly after their theatrical release. Films like Shershah and web series like Mirzapur, Money Heist, and many more gained immense popularity after their OTT releases. Now the Marvel blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder will be releasing on OTT platforms. Better Call Saul season 6 part 2, has also released. Know when are where to watch them here:

After a lot of hype and excitement among Marvel fans, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was finally released on July 7, 2022, in India, and on dates near to it in other countries. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and others. This is the fourth installment of 'Thor' and is directed by Taika Waititi. With the immense popularity among fans regarding the film, the box office collection also went high with 302 million dollars collection worldwide. Many people are excited about the film's OTT release. The film's previous parts as well as many Marvel films have been released on Disney+Hotstar. And so goes for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. The film will also be released on Disney+Hostar. The film will be released in multiple languages. Though the release date hasn't been confirmed by the makers yet, it is expected that the film's OTT premier will be around August end.

'Better Call Saul' season 6 part 2 has been released on Netflix on July 11. This is the final season of the series and much-awaited. The show premiered on April 18, 2022, in the United States. It stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, and others. It is an American Crime Drama and is directed by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. In India, the show will be available for people to watch from July 12. It will also be available on AMC and AMC+. Viewers can also rent and buy the show from Vudu, iTunes, and Amazon Instant Video. The series is the Prequel to the popular show Breaking Bad and both are very much loved by the audiences.

Nowadays we can even see that OTT platforms are preferred by people more than going to the cinemas. The dubbed series and films are really gaining popularity nowadays. Many Korean series are loved by people around the world and are gaining immense popularity. With so many OTT releases planned for the coming months, it would be a treat for people.