This is why Kate Middleton is not wearing her blue sapphire engagement ring

We don’t remember the last time that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted without her engagement ring -- the sparkling blue sapphire that was passed on to her after Diana.

Probably for the first time, Kate has given the ring a miss but not for the reasons that one would imagine.

As the royals are currently in quarantine along with the rest of the world, Kate and Prince William are working from their home. To battle against COVID-19, Kate has stopped wearing any rings as a health precaution, considering that the virus stays on metal for a longer time than the rest of materials. Also, while washing hands or sanitising them, the area that is covered under a finger ring can become a breeding ground for the coronavirus.

As for how the news got out that Kate was ditching her engagement ring for a bit -- it was spotted by people when Kensington Palace shared pictures of Kate working from home. In one photo, Kate can be seen talking over the phone to various organisations that the royals donate to and are patrons to.

In other news, Kate’s father-in-law, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus. He has now recovered from the virus. In a video address, the prince said that while he has recovered from the disease, he would continue to be in isolation and maintain social distance. His wife Camilla had tested negative of the virus but remains in isolation till the end of this week in case she develops symptoms.

"As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed," he said.