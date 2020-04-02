'Distressing time for nation': Prince Charles opens up post recovery from coronavirus

In his first address to Britain since he tested positive for coronavirus, Prince Charles praised the relentless hard work that the healthcare workers have been putting in to save people and said it was a distressing time for the nation.

Heir-to-the-throne Charles, 71, came out of self-isolation on Monday after suffering what he said was "luckily ... relatively mild symptoms" and his office said he was now in good health.



In a video address, the prince said that while he had recovered from the disease, he would continue to be in isolation and maintain social distance. His wife Camilla had tested negative of the virus but remains in isolation till the end of this week in case she develops symptoms.



"As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed," he said.



"At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness," Charles said from his home in Scotland.

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020 ×

The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rose by 27% to 1,789 people, on Tuesday, with one of the victims a 13-year-old boy with no apparent underlying health conditions.



The Prince also paid tribute to doctors, nurses and other staff of National Health Service who have been working tirelessly these past few weeks. The prince stated that these people were under enormous strain and risk, adding their "utter, selfless devotion to duty" made the nation proud.



It was essential, he added, that these key workers were treated with special consideration when trying to do their shopping, and also singled out store staff for praise for keeping shelves stocked.



"As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware of threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens," he said. "None of us can say when this will end, but end it will."



The Prince's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and her husband Prince Philip, 98 are currently in Windsor Castle home, outside of London and in isolation. A spokesperson at Buckingham Palace has stated that the queen is in good health.

Britain is in a state of virtual lockdown, with the public told they must stay at home other than for essential trips, such as to buy food.