Die-hard fans of Suits have never understood why their favourite actor, Patrick J Adams, left the long-running show. As Patrick recently appeared on the latest episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner on Me podcast, he addressed this and more.

Patrick J Adams was a series regular on the American legal drama and the show ran for seven seasons. He played Michael James Ross opposite Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter. Adams returned for the final two episodes of the series but was otherwise absent from its final two seasons.

Patrick J Adams reveals why he doesn't want to do Suits anymore

Revealing why he took a step back from Suits, Patrick said, “I wasn’t taking good care of my mental health and I was drinking too much [at] the end of Season 7. I was in a zone of living a pretty unexamined life. Pretty miserable [and] I would say, pretty depressed. I didn’t have the tools to deal with that depression beyond just spending money and drinking too much, and not really knowing how to talk about it.”

“I would numb myself [to] deal with my insecurity and my fears,” he continued. “And they just weren’t working. And they were taking a toll on my relationship, for sure, but also just making me a very not present father. That for me was a breaking point when I was like, ‘I think I should stop drinking probably because I don’t wanna be that dad.’ The best thing I think I ever did for myself was stop drinking. It just needed to happen in order for all these other things to happen.”

The legal drama series ran between 2011 and 2019. The show’s popularity skyrocketed after it premiered on Netflix and a lot more audiences got hooked on the show. It’s the same show that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex was a part of before she got married into the British royal family.

This was the only reason why Patrick contemplated returning for season 8

Patrick also added that the only reason he thought of returning with Season 8 was because of the money involved. He consulted his mom, who advised him against returning if it was only for money. He said, “The only reason to stay was… money. I didn’t know what else to offer. Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and think about the money [Gabriel Macht] made those last two years, but I never regretted the decision for a second. It was the right thing for my marriage. … It was time.”

There are now Suits spinoff series in the making. Its spinoff show, Suits: LA is set to premiere on February 23, 2025, on NBC. Macht is returning as Harvey Specter in a recurring role across three episodes.