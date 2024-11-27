New Delhi

Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk has been making news for its interesting topic and Abhishek Bachchan’s portrayal of a man who only has 100 days to live and how he uses those to rekindle old relationships that he couldn’t nurture when he is busy building his career. Discussing his latest film and his emotional bond with late actor Irrfan Khan who battled with something similar, Shoojit opened up on the struggles of people who give up mentally before their body gives up.

Advertisment

Speaking to ET, Shoojit revealed that he spoke with the actor often when he was battling cancer and that he could not handle the situation “mentally”.

Shoojit Sircar on Irrfan Khan and his latest film I Want To Talk

Speaking about the premise of the film I Want To Talk and Irrfan’s health struggles, Shoojit Sircar said, “A friend of mine faced this situation but did not let him break him. When Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer, I spoke to him often. However, he couldn’t battle it mentally. My friend, on the other hand, didn’t surrender. I decided to make this film after Irrfan's passing, for those who struggle mentally in such situations. It is not about Irrfan specifically but about anyone facing a mental health challenge.”

Advertisment

He went on to talk about Irrfan's son Babil and said, “I've spoken a lot about Irrfan but my focus is now on Babil. I feel responsible for guiding him, giving him confidence and supporting him.”

In the latest Shoojit Sircar film, Abhishek Bachchan plays Arjun, who has a few days left to turn around his life. The film also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Banita Sandhu.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan is 'immensely thankful' to Aishwarya for raising and being there for Aaradhya

Advertisment

ALSO READ: I Want To Talk review: Abhishek Bachchan delivers a stellar act in Shoojit Sircar's half-baked drama

Irrfan Khan died after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour in 2020.

Babil made his debut two years after Irrfan's death with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala. His other credible works include The Railway Men (2023), which also starred Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and Madhavan.

Also read: New drama unfolds as Ram Gopal Varma agrees to appear “digitally” before police in Andhra CM case