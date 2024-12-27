Jennifer Lopez posted a series of happy pictures from her Christmas celebrations. JLo looked chic in pictures with her kids amid divorce with Ben Affleck.

Advertisment

Lopez spent time with kids in Aspen in Colorado. She was pictured with 16-year-old Emme and her niece Lucie who is also 16. The two girls looked like they were having a great time together with JLo as they sat amid snow all around them. The trio was seen huddling together and enjoying some coffee.

Jennifer Lopez looked cozy too as she wore a large fur hoodie and matching boots. The girls also kept themselves warm in layers of clothes and warm boots as they sat on a bench-like structure. In another image, the two teenage girls could be seen sitting in front of a decorated Christmas tree. The two wore red plaid loungewear sets. The tree looked pretty with decorations and gifts.

Jennifer is moving on amid divorce with Ben Affleck

Advertisment

It’s only a few months since JLo and Ben Affleck have parted ways. The duo got divorced in August 2024 after only two years of being married. The two got back together after close to 20 years and their union was in the public eye with some sources suggesting that this took a toll on the health of their relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not been spotted together since they parted ways.

While JLo was seen with kids during Christmas, Ben Affleck chose to spend Christmas with ex Jennifer Garner and kids he shares with her. He and Jennifer Garner are parents to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Advertisment

Also read: Love, food, gifts and more! Here's how Bollywood celebrated Christmas

Jennifer Lopez films

Meanwhile on the work front, Jennifer Lopez will be next seen in a biographical sports drama film titled Unstoppable. She will be playing the role of Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles. The film is based on the real-life story of Anthony Roble, a one-legged wrestler who defied all odds to become a champion. Unstoppable will be released on January 16 on Prime Video. It's co-produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's banner Artists Equity.