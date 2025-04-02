It’s going to be a lengthy episode!

HBO has confirmed that The White Lotus season 3 finale will be a long one, a 90 minutes episode and it wraps the whole story of the vacation dramedy. HBO has said that the episode will only be one hour and 18 minutes.

The White Lotus season 3 finale to be lengthy

This time, The White Lotus is taking place in Thailand. The finale will address questions like, Who fired the gunshots heard at the beginning of the series? Whose body is found floating in the hotel pond? And many more questions.

The White Lotus will get another season. Season 4 was greenlit even before season 3 aired.

Cast of The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus season 3 stars Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Natasha Rothwell, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Blackpink member Lisa.

It is executive produced by Mike White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.