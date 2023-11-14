The White Lotus Season 3: Casting begins amid strike resolution

HBO's acclaimed anthology series, The White Lotus, wasted no time bouncing back from the SAG-AFTRA strike resolution, immediately kicking off the casting process for its highly anticipated Season 3 on November 9. The Emmy-winning show, created by Mike White, has announced a list of new characters, signalling the beginning of the production cycle.

Filming for the third instalment is tentatively scheduled to commence in early February, with the picturesque backdrop of Thailand providing the setting, according to inside sources.

The White Lotus Season 3 will have a diverse, multi-generational cast. Casting is underway for thirteen roles, including nine series regulars spanning ages from 18 to 80. The characters include a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, mothers, a misfit, and a yogi.

Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus, recently provided an update on the status of Season 3. Despite the writing interruption caused by the work stoppage, White expressed optimism about starting filming "at the beginning of the year." He hinted at a "supersized" season, promising it to be longer, bigger, and crazier, teasing an exciting direction for the series.

While the number of episodes for Season 3 remains uncertain, White's enthusiasm suggests a potential expansion beyond the seven episodes of Season 2. Natasha Rothwell, a standout from Season 1, is the only confirmed cast member so far, reprising her role as Belinda in the Thailand-set season, focusing on those vacationing at a Wellness Spa.

Although Season 3 was originally targeted for 2024, the impact of the strikes has led HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys to acknowledge that the release is "likely moving into 2025."