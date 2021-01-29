The Weeknd reveals spending $7 million of his own money on Super Bowl 2021 halftime show

The Weeknd is making sure that he gives a memorable performance at Superbowl 2021 halftime show and the cost is not a concern.

In an interview with Billboard, the 30-year-old said that while the Super Bowl ordinarily covers all production costs of the show, he wanted to make his performance extra special and that has cost him around $ 7 million according to E! News.



He told Billboard, "We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl."

The performer, who shared the cover of Billboard with his manager Wassim "Sal" Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor, also teased what we can expect from his upcoming tour, which is set to kick off this summer if restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic subside.

"Is the tour going to be the After Hours tour still? Is it going to be this new album's tour, with the same tickets?" he mused to the outlet. "It's a whole puzzle I'm trying to wrap my head around right now."

The artist's latest album was snubbed at the Grammys but the singer is thrilled to kick off 2021 with a huge, pricy career milestone.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he previously shared in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

On February 7, the artist is heading to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to perform for a limited crowd live while a million will be glued to their screens witnessing the Superbowl halftime show.