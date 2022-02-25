The Weeknd gives clarification on his poorly timed tweets amid the Ukraine crisis

New Delhi, India Published: Feb 25, 2022, 07:42 PM(IST)

Many celebrities from around the world have also reacted to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. 

The Weeknd faced a severe backlash over his tweet that probably had very bad timing. 

The whole world was shocked after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation on Ukraine and at the same time coincidentally, the 'Blinding Lights' singer tweeted “LET’S GOOOOOOOO” on Wednesday night when the news about Russian invade broke. 

 

“Horrible timing, king, horrible timing,” one follower commented. “At a time like this??” another user tweeted. “I mean, not the best timing,” one fan responded.

Looking at his several other tweets, it seems that the 32-year-old Canadian musician was leaving some hints about the mysterious project. 

After he received some backlash for poor timing on social media, he gave a clarification and wrote, “unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the onflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety.”

Many celebrities from around the world have also reacted to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, including Stephen King, Priyanka Chopra and Cardi B.

