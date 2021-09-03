The Weeknd drops ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video 6 years after song release

The Weeknd treat for all his fans! The Canada-based singer released 'I Can't Feel My Face,' an original video, six years after releasing his hit song.



The song was released in the year 2015.

The steamy music video shows Weeknd as a stage performer and features his partner during a night out. As he kept singing, the stage lit up on fire and the crooner all engulfed in fire is seen dancing and singing.





The new video was “due to a shift in creative direction,” Variety reports. It is also the sixth anniversary of 'Beauty Behind The Madness', which the song first appeared on.



On the same day, The Weeknd shared stills from the alternate video on Instagram to celebrate six years since releasing his second studio album.

The album was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2015 Grammy Awards and won the award for the best urban contemporary album. 'Can't Feel My Face' also scored nominations for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

Meanwhile, a new documentary on the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance, which took place earlier this year is arriving on September 24th.



“This documentary is a unique glimpse into the passion, work, and cinematic mindset that went into the creation of the show,” Abel Tesfaye said. “It extends the narrative for fans and viewers who like to get lost in how the historic show we all grow up watching is built.”