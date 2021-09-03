Watch 'Moonfall' teaser-trailer: Film stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson

Lionsgate unveiled its first teaser-trailer for upcoming ‘Moonfall’ film starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. The film als stars John Bradley, Michael Pea, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

The film is set to release on February 4, 2022. Read 'Shang-Chi' review here.

Roland Emmerich's newest action sci-fi catastrophe teaser gives us an intense and exciting first look at ‘Moonfall’, in which an unknown force forces the moon to travel straight for Earth, threatening the world's annihilation with a series of catastrophic disasters caused by the approaching collision. The fate of the planet now rests in the hands of three individuals, headed by Berry's Jo Fowler, who must go on an impossible space expedition to prevent the moon from collapsing on Earth.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Directed by Roland Emmerich, Moonfall is co-written by Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.