The Weeknd donates $1 million to Ethiopian relief efforts

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd announced that he is donating $1 million to relief efforts in Ethiopia amid the ongoing conflict in the African country that has caused thousands of deaths and displacement of more than two million people.



Taking to Instagram, the Canadian singer wrote, ''My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction.''

"I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well," he wrote with the link for his fans to contribute.



The 'Blinding lights' singer, who was born in Canada, is the son of Ethiopian immigrants Makkonen and Samra Tesfaye.



This is not the first time he had donated for a good cause. In June 2020, The Weeknd donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief and recently the artist also gave $500,000 to nonprofit organizations committed to racial equality.