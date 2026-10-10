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  • /The Tale of Nokdu stars Jang Dong Yoon, Kim Seung Yoon begin new chapter, couple share dreamy wedding photos

The Tale of Nokdu stars Jang Dong Yoon, Kim Seung Yoon begin new chapter, couple share dreamy wedding photos

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 15:55 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 15:55 IST
The Tale of Nokdu stars Jang Dong Yoon, Kim Seung Yoon begin new chapter, couple share dreamy wedding photos

Jang Dong Yoon, Kim Seung Yoon Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon, known for starring in The Tale of Nokdu, have tied the knot and shared romantic wedding photographs. Read to know more. 

South Korean actors Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon, who appeared together in the historical romance drama The Tale of Nokdu, have taken a major step in their relationship. The couple have shared a series of romantic wedding photographs as they prepare to begin married life, offering fans a glimpse of their special day.

Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon's dreamy wedding photos

South Korean actors Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon have shared their wedding photographs on their wedding day, giving fans a glimpse of their celebration. The couple, who are known for their work in the 2019 drama The Tale of Nokdu appears together in a series of romantic portraits that capture their excitement ahead of married life.

Jang is seen wearing a classic black tuxedo, while Kim looks elegant in a white wedding gown featuring lace details. The photographs show the pair holding hands, leaning towards each other and sharing affectionate moments, with the images carrying the feel of a romantic film.

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Jang accompanied his photos with the words “My Love, My Muse, My Home” on his official Instagram handle, while Kim shared her own message celebrating love and the life they are beginning together.

From The Tale of Nokdu to a new chapter

Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon both appeared in The Tale of Nokdu, the 2019 historical romantic comedy-drama. Jang later worked with Kim again as a director on projects including Please Be My Ear and The Yeast, in which she starred.

Jang is also known for dramas such as School 2017, Daily Dose of Sunshine and Like Flowers in Sand. Kim’s screen credits include Crash, A Traveller's Needs and Please Take Care of the Eagle Brothers.

With their wedding photographs now public, the actors have shared a personal milestone with fans who have followed their careers.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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