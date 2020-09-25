'The Simpsons' gets Alex Désert for Black character Carl in move to become more inclusive

If you are a fan of ‘The Simpsons’, this news is for you.

The makers have revealed that the new voice of famous character Carlton Carlson, Homer Simpson’s co-worker at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant will be that of ‘Better Things’ actor Alex Désert. He replaces Hank Azaria in the role.

The new Carl debuted on ‘The Simpsons’ Season 32 premiere.

This comes after Fox issued a statement that non-white actors will no longer will be voicing the black characters on the hit animated comedy series.

Hank Azaria is also known for voicing Apu, a character which has been criticised before for portraying a racist depiction of an Indian immigrant.

Meanwhile, Alex Désert also voices Swarm in Disney XD’s ‘Spider-Man’ series and Mr. Bojenkins on Adult Swim’s ‘Mr. Pickles’ and its spinoff, ‘Momma Named Me Sheriff’. His other credits include ‘Shameless’ and ‘Freaky Friday’.

Akshay Kumar,Twinkle Khanna step into 'The Simpsons' world

Did The Simpsons forecast coronavirus? More predictions inside!