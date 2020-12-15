'The Office' star Rainn Wilson asks who Taylor Swift is; the singer responds

Rainn Wilson had a Dwight Schrute moment with pop-superstar and 'The Office' fan Taylor Swift recently.

On Monday, Taylor responded to a positive review of her recently released 'Evermore' album with a GIF of Rainn's The Office character, Dwight, tearing up and saying "Thank you."



Taking a dig at the singer, jokingly, Rainn retweeted the singer and confessed, "I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?"



I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer? https://t.co/ezykLDUMm1 — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) December 14, 2020 ×

Taylor responded to the comedian's tweet with another choice GIF.

The 31-year-old tweeted back a straight-faced image of John Krasinski's Office character Jim saying, "Touché."



It's not the first time Rainn has trolled a fellow celeb. He roasted co-star Steve Carell by poking fun at his age on the IGTV series "Hey There, Human" in October. Rainn told Steve on Instagram, "I was mocking you. I said you don't have an Instagram because you're so old, even though essentially you're three years older than me."



