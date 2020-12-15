'The Office' star Rainn Wilson asks who Taylor Swift is; the singer responds

On Monday, Taylor responded to a positive review of her  recently released 'Evermore' album with a GIF of Rainn's The Office character, Dwight, tearing up and saying "Thank you."

Rainn Wilson had a Dwight Schrute moment with pop-superstar and 'The Office' fan Taylor Swift recently. 

Taking a dig at the singer, jokingly, Rainn retweeted the singer and confessed, "I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?"
 

Taylor responded to the comedian's tweet with another choice GIF. Read the review of the album here.

The 31-year-old tweeted back a straight-faced image of John Krasinski's Office character Jim saying, "Touché."
 

It's not the first time Rainn has trolled a fellow celeb. He roasted co-star Steve Carell by poking fun at his age on the IGTV series "Hey There, Human" in October. Rainn told Steve on Instagram, "I was mocking you. I said you don't have an Instagram because you're so old, even though essentially you're three years older than me."


 

