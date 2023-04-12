The Mother trailer: Jennifer Lopez looks fierce in new Netflix film

The trailer for Jennifer Lopez starrer The Mother dropped today and the singer-actress will be seen in the Netflix movie as a fierce mother who will go to any lengths to protect her daughter. A former assassin, Jennifer Lopez’s character emerges from hiding in the Alaskan wilderness to protect a daughter she gave up for adoption years earlier in the official trailer.

In the trailer, JLO says, “I’m a killer. But I’m also a mother,” while stabbing the bad guys in one scene. From showing killer action moves to riding bikes with a suave unparalleled, JLo can be seen doing it all in The Mother.

The Mother trailer opens with JLo in a flashback reliving giving birth to a baby girl. But then she has to give up her daughter courtesy of her work. An FBI agent with whom she has cut a deal tells her the only way to protect her newborn from two dangerous assailants on the loose is to disappear. Cut to now, her daughter, Zoe is 12 and JLo is back to rescue her from a killer on the loose.

The Netflix pic is directed by Niki Caro. The film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael García Bernal. The Mother is set to debut on Netflix on May 12.

Watch The Mother trailer here:

