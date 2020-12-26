'The Mandalorian' becomes a 'jamming zone' with Robert Rodriguez and Baby Yoda in a throwback video

Robert Rodriguez gave a holiday surprise to 'The Mandalorian' fans, featuring Baby Yoda, a.k.a Grogu.

The filmmaker shared an adorable video of him jamming out with Baby Yoda on the set of 'The Mandalorian' Chapter 4 The Tragedy, the one which he directed. The Star Wars favourite tine green guy, Grogu is seen bopping his head in time to the tunes of Rodriguez.



Also read: 'The Mandalorian' S2 review: A blasting finale of a cameo-packed season



"Here's a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it's like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy," Rodriguez tweeted with the video.



Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020 ×

The video coincides with Friday's release of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a new hour-long special which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the second season of the Disney+ Star Wars series.





Take a look behind the scenes of the second season. Disney Gallery: #TheMandalorian is back with an all-new special, “Making Season Two,” now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KLF316zeYe — Star Wars (@starwars) December 25, 2020 ×

The 'Making of Season 2' special features immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process and rare insights from the cast and crew for a documentary installment that explores the production of all eight episodes in season 2 – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.



Yearender 2020: Much-awaited shows/films that returned this year

The Mandalorian season 2 and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.



