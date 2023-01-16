The Last Of Us: Check when & where to watch HBO's video game adaptation, which streaming service

Gamers may now finally watch The Last of Us on television. The iconic post-apocalyptic video game's TV version, which premiered exclusively on HBO Max on Sunday, has several well-known actors from the studio's other successful shows. The Last of Us, which takes place 20 years after a fungus turns people into zombies, stars Pedro Pascal as the tough survivor and smuggler Joel. Joel is tasked with transporting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, across the former United States to a research facility in the West. Ellie is played by Bella Ramsey, a fellow Game of Thrones alum. The teen's immunity to the virus may hold the key to treating the disease that has killed most of mankind after being bitten by one of the sick.

In order to turn the PlayStation smash into a series, Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin joined together. Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Anna Torv, Keivonn Woodard, Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Gabriel Luna, Melanie Lynskey, and others appear in the TV series.

When and where to watch The Last of Us

HBO Max exclusively debuted The Last of Us. Nine episodes on Sunday, 15 January at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, each lasting between 46 and 81 minutes. This makes up the first season. Weekly episodes are released, and the finale will be shown on 12 March. The Last of Us can be seen online with an HBO Max subscription, which costs $10 per month for the ad-supported tier or $15 per month for the ad-free one. Annual plans range from $100 to $150, representing a 16 to 20% savings of monthly payments.

The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, and several other original TV episodes and movies, including And Just Like That, Gossip Girl, The Staircase, and others, are all included in both bundles. However, only the ad-free subscription enables customers to download material for later viewing and stream in 4K UHD.

How to watch The Last of Us for free