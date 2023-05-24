The Kerala Story box office: Film declared an all-time blockbuster crossing Rs 200 crore mark

The Kerala Story box office collections will put to shame all recent Indian film releases barring Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The film has now earned more than Rs 200 crore and has become an all-time blockbuster. Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has been in the news ever since it released on May 5. The film claims to tell the stories of real-life women who faced religious conversion and were subsequently coaxed into joining terrorist outfits.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film and weeted, "#TheKeralaStory cruises past ₹ 200 cr mark… Achieves all-time blockbuster status… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.47 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice." #TheKeralaStory cruises past ₹ 200 cr mark… Achieves ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER status… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.47 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/Dy2EVIp2pe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2023 × The film earned a total of Rs 203 crore at the domestic box office. The film is led by Adah Sharma as she plays a woman who faces atrocities at the hands of men around her. The film depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story has not had a smooth journey. Across India, states have called for a ban and has stoked polarised political discourse. Also read: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident