'The Kashmir Files' team meets PM Narendra Modi, receives appreciation for the film

'The Kashmir Files' team, including producer Abhishek Agarwal, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and said they received appreciation for their film.



The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

'The Kashmir Files' Twitter Review: Netizens call it a heart-wrenching story that everyone should watch

'THE KASHMIR FILES' TEAM MEETS PM MODI... #TheKashmirFiles producers #AbhishekAgarwal, #PallaviJoshi and #VivekRanjanAgnihotri [who has directed the film] met Hon. Prime Minister Shri #NarendraModi ji... The Prime Minister appreciated the team as well as the film. pic.twitter.com/OO27CsvT1n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2022 ×

Abhishek Agarwal shared pictures of their meeting with the Prime Minister on his Twitter handle and wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon`ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We`ve never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji."

'The Kashmir Files' controversy: Court restrains makers from showing scenes on late squadron leader



Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri retweeted this and added, "I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @Narendra Modi."

What to watch this weekend? From Radhe Shyam to The Kashmir Files



The film, which was released in theatres on March 11, earned Rs. 3.55 crores on its opening day.