The Kashmir Files takes box office by storm, shows tremendous growth

The film starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty has been gaining a lot of attention from the audience ever since the movie was released in theatres (March 11).



Two days after the release, the movie has witnessed a surprise growth in the box office collection. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial movie is based on the tragic account of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s and the genocide that took place back then has earned Rs 8.50 crores on March 12.

The movie had raked in Rs 3.55 crores on its first day. So, the total box office collection till now is Rs 12.05 crores. Also, it's the highest jump in numbers since 2020.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the digits on his official Twitter handle. "#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2... Registers 139.44 per cent growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] *since 2020*... East, West, North, South, #BO is on ... This film is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: Rs 12.05 cr. #India biz... FANTASTIC!" he tweeted.



The movie showed fantastic growth and emerged as the first choice of audience in spite of the tough competition on the box office

even surpassed the other movies running in theatres in many regions.

The movie has surpassed the other star-studded movies that are curruntly running in the box office including Prabhas starrer 'RadheShyam' Hindi version, Alia Bhatt's 'GangubaiKathiawadi' and Robert Pattinson's 'TheBatman'.

While 'The Kashmir Files' had a limited release, due to high demand, the shows of the film have been increased and morning shows are now starting as early as 6:30 pm and there is a surge in advance bookings.

The movie, which also starred Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi among others in pivotal roles, is one such film that unveils a lot of hidden stories & puts some serious questions in the minds of its viewers about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the attacks that took place back then.



After the movie was released, reviews started pouring in as the fans watched 'first day, first show'. So far, the movie is winning praises from the audiences and critics alike.