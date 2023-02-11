'The Flash' first poster featuring Barry Allen in the dark bat cave released - See pic inside

The first look of 'The Flash' has been revealed. Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first poster of the Ezra Miller-starrer adventure film before the trailer launch, which will be released during the Super Bowl match.



The poster shows Ezra in the Batman cave, potentially hinting at The Flash and Batman coming together.



Sharing the poster on Twitter, the studio wrote, "Check out the teaser poster for @TheFlash and

tune in during the big game for the official trailer #TheFlashMovie.''

Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie

The poster shows Berry Allen, aka The Flash, wearing a bright red new costume and standing in a dark cave; at the back, we can also see the shadow of Batman.



We are already aware that Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are all set to reprise their Batman roles, but how their world will intersect with The Flash's world is still a mystery.



Following the concept of the multiverse, we will see The Flash travel back in time to save his mother. In the parallel universe, he will meet Supergirl and other versions of the character.



Other than Miller, the DC movie stars Ron Livingston, Michael Shannon, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, so far the makers have been quite low-key about the film due to the endless controversies involving Miller, the lead star of the film.



Miller has been embroiled in multiple controversies. Last year, he issued an apology as he revealed that he was seeking help for mental health issues. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," he said in the statement.



Many serious allegations against the actor have surfaced in recent years, ranging from the Rolling Stones revealing that he has a young mother and her three children living on a weapon-filled farm to misbehaving with a family and choking a woman in a bar.