Last day. Last time! Ncuti Gatwa aka Eric waves goodbye to 'Sex Education'

Sad news for all the 'Sex Education' fans, one of the main characters, Ncuti Gatwa, is leaving the show. Gatwa, who plays the role of Eric Effiong in the show, is waving goodbye to the show after the fourth season.



The 30-year-old actor shared a goodbye message on his Instagram. Sharing a snap of his character's name on his vanity's door, the actor wrote: "Last day. Last time. Bye, bubs. Thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."



Ncuti shared the same post on his Instagram story as well and wrote, "Goodbye forever, baby boy. Thank you for everything you've taught me.''



In the comment section, Doreene Blackstock, who played Eric’s mom on the show, wrote, "Playing your mother, watching you grow over the years, going from strength to strength, has been delightful and a privilege. We’ve shared many a laugh and Eric Effiong's tears. It’s been a joy.''