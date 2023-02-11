Last day. Last time! Ncuti Gatwa aka Eric waves goodbye to 'Sex Education'
Story highlights
More information about 'Sex Education' season four has been kept under wraps, like the premiere date, plot details, and more.
More information about 'Sex Education' season four has been kept under wraps, like the premiere date, plot details, and more.
Sad news for all the 'Sex Education' fans, one of the main characters, Ncuti Gatwa, is leaving the show. Gatwa, who plays the role of Eric Effiong in the show, is waving goodbye to the show after the fourth season.
The 30-year-old actor shared a goodbye message on his Instagram. Sharing a snap of his character's name on his vanity's door, the actor wrote: "Last day. Last time. Bye, bubs. Thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."
Ncuti shared the same post on his Instagram story as well and wrote, "Goodbye forever, baby boy. Thank you for everything you've taught me.''
In the comment section, Doreene Blackstock, who played Eric’s mom on the show, wrote, "Playing your mother, watching you grow over the years, going from strength to strength, has been delightful and a privilege. We’ve shared many a laugh and Eric Effiong's tears. It’s been a joy.''
However, he's still part of Season 4, which will bring back some of the audience's favourite actors, including Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, and Emma Mackey.
More information about 'Sex Education' season four has been kept under wraps, like the premiere date, plot details, and more. The departure of Ncuti also hints that more season of 'Sex Education' is on the way.
Ncuti's departure from the show came after he started his preparation as 'Doctor Who.'
Gatwa will be the first black actor to play the lead role in the British sci-fi series. As per the BBC, he will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year.