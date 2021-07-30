‘The Flash’ crew member injured during filming in Scotland

A crew member was injured after an accident on the set of the upcoming superhero film 'The Flash' in Scotland. The crew member was not seriously hurt but received immediate medical attention.



In a statement to Variety, Warner Bros' spokesperson confirmed the news, “An accident occurred while filming ‘The Flash,’ where thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. The crew member involved received immediate medical attention as a matter of protocol.”



“We take the well-being of all our employees seriously and have strict health and safety procedures in place on all productions.” As per the reports, the crew member was a camera operator who got hurt after he collided with Batman’s motorcycle, the Batcycle.

"The camera man on a bike was chasing the Batman motorbike and went under it," an eyewitness told the local publication Glasgow Live.



The movie has been in production in Glasgow with Ezra Miller set to return as Barry Allen aka the Flash. He first appeared in 2017's 'Justice League'.

The film, which began production in England early this year will see Affleck, play one version of Batman, while Michael Keaton will reprise his role of the vigilante he had played in Tim Burton's 1989 film, ‘Batman’. Meanwhile, recently many fans posted numerous pictures and videos featuring Batman and his Batcycle from the set.



The upcoming movie will be introducing fans to the "idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics," and will allow "several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact."

'The Flash' is slated to be released on November 4, 2022.