The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is here. On Tuesday (Feb 2), Marvel Studios released the trailer at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, HOME of Space Camp, in Huntsville, Alabama.



The lead cast of the film, comprising Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, were present at the event. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 25.

Fantastic Four trailer:

Set in the retro-futuristic world, the trailer introduces Marvel's first family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach). The trailer showcases their lives at the Baxter Building and provides a glimpse into their extraordinary lives as astronauts before they are exposed to cosmic rays, garnering the superhero powers

“Whatever life throws at us, we face it together — as a family,” Kirby says in the clip. At the end of the trailer, we also get a brief glimpse of John Malkovich. However, what he's playing is still a secret. However, looking at his appearance, some fans have speculated that he might be playing Ivan Kragoff, a villain.

Ralph Ineson, who plays villain Galactus, appears at the end of the trailer as he plans to attack New York City.





More About Fantastic Four

Directed by Matt Shakman, the cast also includes Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and John Malkovich.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, ''Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach) — as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.''