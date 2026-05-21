/The Beauty Inside actor Lee Min Ki breaks silence over tax evasion allegations

South Korean actor Lee Min Ki, widely known for his impressive acting range, effortlessly shifting between quirky romantic-comedy roles, intense action thrillers and relatable, slice-of-life dramas. He gained fame after being part of dramas including My Because This Is My First Life, The Beauty Inside and My Liberaton Notes among others has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor was recently caught up in the tax evasion controversy and his agency has now reacted to the allegations.

Lee Min Ki's agency breaks silence over tax evasion allegations

As per the report of Maeil Business, Lee Min Ki was hit with a large tax assessment following a tax audit by the National Tax Service, his agency issued an official statement. His agency, Sangyoung ENT stated, "Since his debut, Lee Min has always complied with tax laws and faithfully fulfilled his duty to pay taxes. During the recent tax audit as well, he submitted all relevant materials transparently and cooperated sincerely with the investigation.

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The agency continued, "The result of this tax audit stemmed from a difference in interpretation of tax law between the tax authorities and our company regarding expense treatment standards in the course of corporate operations. We clearly state that there was no intentional underreporting of income or any evasion through fraudulent means."

“We respect the NTS's findings and paid the assessed amount in full without delay in accordance with the relevant procedures. We sincerely apologise for causing concern to many people, and we will further review our tax and accounting management systems to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again,” the agency said.

Reportedly, Lee Min Ki had established a one-man agency, Emmory Co. Ltd, in Gwangjin District, Seoul, in July 2021. The NTS is said to have determined that he reduced his tax burden by classifying part of his personal income as corporate revenue through the one-man agency.

All about Lee Min Ki

Lee Min Ki began his career in the showbiz industry as a model before rising to fame as an acclaimed star in romantic comedies and slice-of-life K-dramas. He has starred in iconic shows, including Because This Is My First Life and My Liberation Notes, among others.