/Watched Because This Is My First Life? 7 K-dramas of Lee Min Ki you shouldn't miss

From Because This Is My First Love to My Liberation Notes, Lee Min Ki has established himself as one of the renowned actors in the South Korean showbiz industry. Let's take a look at a few of the roles he has been part of.
South Korean actor and singer Lee Min Ki has showcased his versatile acting in other dramas, where he often portrays quirky yet endearing characters, blending romance, comedy, and intense slice-of-life scenes. His work often mirrors the thoughtful, grounded vibe of his 2017 hit.
It tells the story of a young widow, Geum Sun, who never becomes discouraged or blames other people - no matter what happens in her life.
It tells the story of Se-hee, an overly practical man, who decides to marry Ji-ho, an aspiring writer with a sweet temperament, just so that he can keep her as his tenant without inviting societal ire.
It tells the story of a troublesome actress with an unusual problem who crosses paths with an airline company's executive director who has face blindness. With time, love blossoms between the two unique individuals.
It follows the story of a top plastic surgeon with a troubled past who gains fame after intervening in a homicide case with a detective. His reputation falters when a patient he denied surgery blames him in a suicide note. To rebuild his name, he offers reconstructive surgery to crime victims.
The South Korean show tells the story of a psychic veterinarian and a detective joining forces to crack small-town cases, but their skills are tested as they unravel a mystery involving a serial killer.
It tells the story of three siblings who seek fulfillment and freedom from the exhausting monotony of adulthood. They live in a suburban region with their ageing parents and travel to the big city for work every day.
It follows the story of a respected doctor who secretly helps terminally ill patients end their lives and a detective who begins investigating the mysterious cases, leading to a tense cat-and-mouse dynamic.