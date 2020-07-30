The Academy posts video of hope featuring Irrfan Khan from 'Life of Pi'

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a video -- a compilation of movie scenes recently and it has an Indian connection.

Among the movies and scenes selected by The Academy, our very own late actor Irrfan Khan features in it. A scene from his film ‘The Life of Pi’ features in the video, bringing a smile to his fans worldwide.

The video was shared with the intent of spreading the message of hope as the entire entertainment world, industries all around have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the video, The Academy wrote, “A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love.” The video is a montage of inspiring moments from popular films such as ‘Her’, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘The Martian’, ‘Parasite’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Black Panther’ and more.

A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love. pic.twitter.com/EYZ5FPvHdl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 29, 2020

It shows Al Pacino from ‘The Scent of Woman’, talking about ‘containing the spirit’ in the iconic courtroom scene. A clip from ‘Children of Men’ plays as a voiceover talks about people being out of work and scared of losing their jobs. A scene featuring Matt Damon shows him telling people to take back the control of the situation.

The video then ends with Irrfan Khan in ‘The Life of Pi’ saying, “Well that’s up to you,” when asked if his story had a happy ending. After Irrfan Khan's death, this scene from 'Life Of Pi' is going viral on the internet

Irrfan died in April, 2020 after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.